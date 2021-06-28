Lancashire Oaks date is ‘likely’ to be taken up by Mystery Angel.

Mystery Angel, who finished second in the Cazoo Oaks, might go one better in the bet365 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock on Saturday.

George Boughey’s three-year-old was a 50-1 outsider for the fillies’ Classic at Epsom earlier this month, but she gave members of the Nick Bradley Racing syndicate a thrill by beating everyone but Aidan O’Brien’s runaway victor Snowfall.

Mystery Angel is said to have recovered well from her exertions and is expected to compete in this weekend’s Group Two event on Merseyside.

“She’ll most likely run at Haydock on Saturday,” Bradley added.

“At home, she’s in top shape, and George couldn’t be happier with her. If you put a pistol to his head, I believe he would claim she’s better today than she was before Epsom.

“The Oaks form appears to be formidable. The horse that finished 13th (Zeyaadah) recently won that Group Three, and Aidan O’Brien’s filly (Santa Barbara, fifth at Epsom) was just touched off in that Group One in Ireland on Sunday.”

Ben Curtis has ridden Mystery Angel in each of her previous three runs, but he may be forced to withdraw on Saturday after dislocating his shoulder when riding at Newcastle on Friday.

“I’m not sure if Ben will be able to ride or not,” Bradley added. This week, I believe he will see a specialist. If Ben doesn’t show up, I’m guessing Mark Crehan will.”

Mystery Angel is one of 11 horses entered in the Lancashire Oaks, with Sir Mark Prescott’s Alpinista setting the benchmark.

After chasing home the magnificent Love in the Yorkshire Oaks last summer, the daughter of Frankel is rated 113 and could make her first appearance since winning a Listed prize at Goodwood in April, having missed two engagements subsequently.

La Lune, trained by Henry Candy, could try to repeat her course-and-distance triumph in the Pinnacle Stakes, while Traisha, trained by Joseph O’Brien, is a possible Irish challenger.