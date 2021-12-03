Lamine Diack, the former head of Global Athletics, died at the age of 88, according to his family.

Lamine Diack, the former director of global athletics who presided over the sport from 1999 to 2015 but was later convicted of corruption, has died at the age of 88, according to his family.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), today known as World Athletics, was headed by a Senegalese.

In 2020, a French court convicted Diack guilty of corruption for concealing up Russian doping allegations in exchange for millions of euros in bribes. He was also a major player at the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

He was given a four-year term, two of which were suspended, as well as a fine of 500,000 euros ($560,000).

The money was paid in exchange for “complete protection” to allow Russian athletes who should have been banned to avoid penalty, according to the trial in Paris.

The doping offenses of 23 Russian athletes were covered up so they could compete in the 2012 London Olympics and the 2013 World Championships in Moscow.

Diack, a former long jumper, football coach, businessman, and politician who was honoured in the Kremlin in late 2011, was spared prison due to his age.

Because Senegal declined to extradite his son, Papa Massata Diack, a former marketing officer for the IAAF, he was tried in his absence. He was condemned to five years in prison, a one-million-euro fine, and a ten-year ban from all sports.

Lamine Diack, a member of the International Olympic Committee from 1999 to 2013 and then an honorary member from 2014 to 2015, was involved in yet another corruption scandal involving the awarding of the 2016 Rio Olympics and the Tokyo Olympics, which had been postponed due to the pandemic but were held this year.

Despite the fact that he was not imprisoned for Russian corruption, he was detained in France due to his indictment in a case involving alleged Olympic vote-buying. His passport had been taken away from him.

However, a judge immediately lifted Diack’s travel prohibition on the condition that he pay a bond and continue to respond to summonses.

Jaraaf de Dakar, a Senegalese Premier League team where Diack was president, stated it had sold part of its headquarters property to pay the bail.

In August 2015, Diack was replaced as the head of world athletics by Britain’s Sebastian Coe. In the same year, the humiliated Senegalese resigned from the IOC.

Between 2011 to 2014, Coe served as one of Diack’s vice presidents at the then-IAAF.