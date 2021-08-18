LaMelo Ball defends his decision to forego college in order to pursue a career in basketball.

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets has recently been under fire for statements he made regarding going to school, and he has subsequently had to clarify his position on the matter.

Tyler R. Tynes of GQ Sports wrote an article on last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year, describing his rise to the top of the Hornets’ pecking order and how his contagious charisma has spread throughout the club.

Tynes focused on the Ball brothers’ path to the NBA, particularly LaMelo’s choice to forgo college and play overseas.

“Later Lonzo failed as the Lakers’ No. 2 selection, LaVar faded from the limelight, and 16-year-old LaMelo opted to drop out of high school and forego college to pursue professional basketball in Lithuania, where LiAngelo followed him, and then Australia,” Tynes wrote.

“Of course, he has no regrets: ‘You want to play in the league, so school isn’t a priority for you.’

He believes that the NCAA needs to evolve, and that there should be more opportunities for youngsters to earn money before they enter the NBA (the Supreme Court opened a pathway toward that in a landmark ruling shortly after our interview). ‘We aren’t skipping school. We are not illiterate. We understand how to learn. We don’t need to go to school. And school isn’t even teaching you [expletive]—what is school for?’

His school comments went viral on social media, to the point where the youngest of the three Ball brothers had to clarify his statement in the essay.

Ball wrote on his Instagram story, “Let me restate that, school is not for everyone.” “Now, if you want to be a doctor, you’d better go to school with that [expletive].” So, please, don’t go to your mothers and say, ‘I don’t want to go to school.’ When [you]aren’t like that and aren’t fully involved in your Plan A, which in my case was the league,” Melo added, “you don’t need it.”

Ball’s words about not going to school could easily be misinterpreted by the youth who have been inspired by his meteoric ascent to fame.

To reach the best level of basketball in the world, it takes a lot of hard work, talent, and a little luck.

To put things in perspective, NCAA Division I athletes have a one in 365 chance of being drafted, but if a cager is coming out of high school, that number drops to one in 3,249.

