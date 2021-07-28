Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19 and misses the first training camp practice.

On Wednesday, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the team held its first practice of training camp, but it did it without Jackson. The team received the adverse test result on Tuesday, according to Harbaugh. He also mentioned that Jackson had tested negative several times in the days leading up to the positive result.

Harbaugh also revealed that running back Gus Edwards tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the start of training camp when speaking with media.

Jackson is in his fourth season with the Ravens. With a 30-7 regular-season record as the starting quarterback, he guided the team to the playoffs in each of his first three NFL seasons.

Last season, Jackson tested positive for COVID-19. He was unable to play in Baltimore’s Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a positive test. On December 7, he was reactivated and played the rest of the season, including two playoff games.

Jackson refused to say whether he had been vaccinated when asked by reporters in June.

Jackson commented at the time, “Just like everyone else in society, it’s their decision to keep that to themselves.” “But I think we do a good job here of getting the vaccine, staying away from COVID, doing the correct preparation and things like that, and staying away from the people who attract it.”

