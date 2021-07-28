Lakers Tried To Make A Trade With Pacers Forward, According To NBA Rumors

Kyle Kuzma appears to be on the verge of leaving the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 26-year-old cager’s name has surfaced several times in NBA trade rumors, the most recent being that he was purportedly offered to the Indiana Pacers.

According to Mike Scotto of Hoops Hype, the 6-foot-10 forward was part of a trade that included the Lakers’ No. 22 selection, the Pacers’ No. 13 pick, and an anonymous player, TJ Warren.

Offering Kuzma is hardly surprising, given that he is one of the Lakers’ top trade chips right now.

It wouldn’t be unexpected if the undesignated player was Warren, given the Lakers’ need for extra firepower and a playmaker in the backcourt.

This is correct. They passed on Kuz because TJ Warren is healthy. The Lakers have been working hard to get into the lottery before the Wizards. https://t.co/ozto9dFRAZ

In any case, talking about the supposed trade is pointless. The Pacers are said to have turned it down.

So, unless the Lakers try again, that rumored Kuzma-for-picks-plus-anonymous-player deal is doomed.

In order to bring in more aid for LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers’ general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Frank Vogel will have to sift through more options.

Several identities have surfaced in recent days, however the majority are just guesses. Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, and Chris Paul are among others on the list.

But, with the Lakers short on cash, just dangling Kuzma might not be enough. Aside from picks, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a number of players who are slated to leave the team might be offered.

Kuzma is a bright prospect, but he won’t be able to reach his full potential if he stays with the Lakers.

The franchise’s top dogs, James and Davis, are the franchise’s top dogs, and the rookie forward has just failed to coexist with the two NBA superstars.

Kuzma might need to join a different team where he can gain more playing time.

He might follow in the footsteps of former Lakers Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle.

Both are already All-Stars, and Kuzma, if he joins the proper team, might be next.