Lakers Stun Mavericks in Thrilling Comeback

Luka Dončić returned to Dallas with a bang, but it was his former team that would take the win. The Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by Dončić’s brilliance and a crucial fourth-quarter surge, fought back from a 15-point deficit to defeat the Mavericks 116-110 at American Airlines Center on January 24, 2026. The victory marked another milestone in Dončić’s story as a Laker, as he remains unbeaten against his old squad.

Clutch Performances Power Lakers to Victory

It was a night of high drama, with both teams trading momentum throughout. After a rough start, missing seven of their first ten shots, the Lakers found their rhythm, thanks to Dončić, who scored 12 points in the first quarter alone. The Mavericks, though, dominated the third period, unleashing a 16-0 run that gave them a commanding 15-point lead early in the fourth.

But the Lakers, who have shown resilience throughout this season, answered back with a vengeance. Head coach JJ Redick made a pivotal move by inserting a small-ball lineup with Dončić, Marcus Smart, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Jake LaRavia. This lineup turned the tide as Los Angeles outscored Dallas 36-17 in the final nine minutes, with the defense tightening and the offense finding its spark.

Hachimura emerged as the hero in the clutch, nailing two crucial three-pointers—one of which was a four-point play—that gave the Lakers their first lead since the third quarter. “We talked about how we had to share the ball and find each other, and I ended up shooting the last shot,” Hachimura said after the game, reflecting on the team’s unselfish play. His 17 points and eight rebounds were key in the comeback, and his teammates quickly expressed their admiration. “The four-point play followed by the three was huge,” Redick said, praising Hachimura’s timely contribution.

Dončić, who finished with 33 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds, played a pivotal role throughout, not only leading the offense but also stepping up defensively in the fourth quarter. He recorded six consecutive defensive stops, including a game-sealing charge against Naji Marshall. “He was fantastic in the fourth quarter,” Redick said, lauding his star player’s impact on both ends of the court.

Marcus Smart, playing through a dislocated finger, added 13 points and seven rebounds, contributing to the late-game surge with a critical putback layup that put the Lakers ahead 110-107. LeBron James, as steady as ever, chipped in with 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, including a tip-in with 1:30 left that sealed the win for Los Angeles.

For the Mavericks, Max Christie led the charge with 24 points, but the team’s inability to stop the Lakers’ momentum down the stretch left them with a disappointing loss. The defeat dropped Dallas to a 19-27 record, while the Lakers improved to 27-17, staying firmly in the playoff race in the Western Conference.

The Lakers’ win came at a critical time, keeping their momentum going on their Grammy road trip. As the trade deadline approaches, there’s speculation that Los Angeles may look to strengthen their roster, especially with eight players set to hit free agency next season. The anticipated return of Austin Reaves, recovering from a calf injury, is expected to provide another boost for the Lakers as they continue their pursuit of a deep playoff run.

Despite the loss, Dallas fans showed their respect for Dončić, serenading him with chants of “We love you Luka” during his pregame routine. But on this night, it was the Lakers—and Dončić—who took the win, continuing his undefeated streak against his former team and further solidifying his status as a clutch performer.