Lakers Rumors: In Game 7 of the 2010 Finals, Artest Reveals Phil Jackson’s Special Instruction.

Phil Jackson, the former coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, may have predicted that Metta Sandiford-Artest would be the key to winning the NBA championship in 2010.

The Lakers’ run to the NBA Finals in 2010 is regarded as one of the league’s most memorable series.

Not only because it made it to Game 7 against the Boston Celtics, but also because of the game-winning three from Sandiford-Artest, who was then known as Ron Artest.

When Artest reflected on his unforgettable NBA Finals moment, he remembered what Jackson said to him as they walked out of the TD Garden venue after Game 6 of the 2010 NBA Finals.

According to Artest, Jackson tapped him on the shoulder and said, “I need you to score,” which delighted him heading into Game 7.

“As we were leaving the [TD] Garden, Phil [Jackson] came up to me and said, ‘I need you to score,'” Artest recently told T.O. & Hatch on “Getcha Popcorn Ready.”

“And I was like, ‘Are you serious?'” “I’d love to score! Yeah!” I exclaimed. The 2004 NBA Defensive Player of the Year made the game-winning three-pointer for the Lakers on that particular night.

“I believe [Kobe Bryant] knew I wanted that shot or knew I was ready,” the former Lakers forward explained. “I’ve been right there the entire time.” When Jackson told Artest to contribute to the Lakers’ scoring, he pulled off another championship-level move, and the All-Star forward did not disappoint.

However, “The Zen Master” has already remarked that learning how to manage a player like Artest took some time.

When Jackson tried to give Artest some shooting tips, he assumed he was “picking” on him, according to his book “Eleven Rings: The Soul of Success.”

“What is it about me that you always pick on?” Jackson was questioned about the book by Artest (via Los Angeles Times ).

Jackson responded, “I didn’t realize I was picking on you.” “All I’m trying to do is assist you.” “I recognized after that episode that the greatest approach to connect with Ron [Artest] was to coach everything in a positive way—not just with my words, but also with my gestures and facial expressions,” the coach stated. “Eventually, he figured out the system and began integrating himself into the team’s DNA with the help of Kobe [Bryant] and others.”