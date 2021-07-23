Lakers rumors: A third-year Laker receives a qualifying offer and could be involved in trade talks.

When it comes to adding talent, the Los Angeles Lakers have few alternatives this summer. Talen Horton-name Tucker’s has been mentioned regularly in NBA trade speculations.

The purple and gold, ironically, have extended a qualifying offer to the 20-year-old, indicating that they will match any offers he receives. However, if the Lakers do make a big trade for much-needed help, the situation could be viewed in a different perspective.

According to NBA.com and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the qualifying offer was announced on Thursday, and it will make Horton-Tucker a restricted free agent. The amount of money involved in the purchase was not disclosed, although Spotrac estimated it to be $1.9 million.

The contract’s figures, on the other hand, are largely irrelevant. Depending on what other teams have to give, the Lakers are said to be determined to match it. If not, it could be a precautionary measure to ensure that Horton-Tucker is still in their possession before making any transactions.

According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, two huge names have been connected to the Los Angeles Lakers: Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul. Both are scheduled to make $44 million next season, a sum that the purple and gold can only afford through a major deal.

Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma, and Montrezl Harrell, in addition to the 20-year-old Horton-Tucker, might be included in a hypothetical trade. It would have to be the sign-and-trade scenario in the instance of Schroder and Harrell. Kuzma has a three-year, $39 million contract with a player option for 2023.

The Lakers realize they need backcourt help after a poor season that saw LeBron James and Anthony Davis struggle due to injuries. Paul, who just won the NBA Finals with the Suns, has stated that he would not retire. With the Suns unlikely to bear the $44 million salary owed to the 11-time All-Star next season, James might come knocking and try to persuade CP3 to join the Lakers. Much of this was previously addressed in a report.

Westbrook’s current contract has two years left on it. If he exercises his player option clause, he will make $47 million for the 2022-23 NBA season, up from $44 million this year.