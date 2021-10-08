Lakers News: A Returning Veteran Has Surgery and Will Be Out For 8 Weeks.

Trevor Ariza, a 3-and-D player and a veteran with an established stock, is a player that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel can deploy.

According to the most recent information on the one-time NBA champion, he will be absent for at least two months.

Ariza had an arthroscopic debridement treatment on his right ankle, but is expected to heal fully, according to beat reporter Mike Trudell.

With Ariza out of the picture, Vogel may choose for Kent Bazemore or Wayne Ellington instead. However, this is on the proviso that neither of them sustains any personal injury.

There’s also the question of whether Ariza’s case foreshadows future events. The Lakers have a number of players beyond the age of 35. Carmelo Anthony (37), LeBron James (36), Rajon Rondo (35) and Dwight Howard (35), among others, are on the list (35).

Ellington is 33 years old, and Bazemore is 32. Although the Lakers dismissed that issue, the Ariza story demonstrates that injuries will inevitably plague the franchise.

Questions about their ability to stay healthy until the postseason will also arise.

When speaking on the Sports Bytes PH podcast, sports author Roland Lazenby compared the Lakers to a rock band.

While it would be exciting to see all of the league’s talents in one place, he warned that it would be a “cut-throat competition.”

“If it were a rock band, and you were dealing with names, and everyone could see you, you could take a solo, cheer, and go crazy.” This isn’t a rock band, though. “This is a ruthless competition,” Lazenby noted.