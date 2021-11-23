Lakers legend reveals how a muscular “70-Year-Old Guy” motivated him to get in shape.

A former NBA standout from the Los Angeles Lakers has made a life-altering decision.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the rare NBA legends who was able to maximize both his size and talent throughout his career.

O’Neal, who weighed more over 300 pounds at the time, dominated most of his opponents within the paint during his 19-year NBA career.

However, now that he is officially retired, the 15-time NBA All-Star understood that the aforementioned advantage is no longer significant.

Following his retirement, O’Neal stated in a recent exclusive interview with Men’s Journal that he indulged in “sandwiches” and various types of desserts.

All of that changed in an instant, according to O’Neal, after he saw a ridiculously fit “70-year-old” man on social media.

Fearing that his diet and eating habits will eventually make him appear older than he is, the 49-year-old changed his diet to a low-carb, high-protein diet in the hopes of becoming as fit and youthful as the old “man” he saw on Instagram.

The NBA Hall of Famer admitted, “My problem is, I’ve always been a sandwich man.” “A sandwich for lunch, a sandwich for supper, and a sandwich for a snack,” says the author. And I couldn’t sleep last year while all of this was going on. So I’d get up at three a.m. and make a sandwich, and then at five a.m., I’d make a sandwich. But I didn’t want to look old, and I was starting to. So I told myself, “I’m going to take my shirt off one final time on Instagram.” He continued, “I saw this 70-year-old guy on there, and he had muscles everywhere.” “So I made the decision to change things up.” “There will be no more bread, late-night lemon Oreos, Entenmann’s pastries, none of that.” So far, O’Neal has been on the regimen for “six months,” and the results have been incredible.

O’Neal gushed over his achievement, claiming that he has regained his “six pack,” something he hasn’t had in a long time.

“I’ve only been eating fruit, protein drinks, salads, salmon, poultry, asparagus, and other veggies for six months,” he revealed. “Eating very modest quantities every day has helped me shed 25-30 pounds.” “I began to see things I hadn’t seen in 20 to 30 years, such as a six-pack.” And I haven’t had one since I was a member of the Miami Heat in 2006.”