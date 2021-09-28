Lakers legend makes shocking social status announcement.

An all-time great of the Los Angeles Lakers has put the record straight on how he wants people to see him on the inside and out.

Shaquille O’Neal is a prominent TV personality, movie star, and generally a Hollywood figure in addition to being a Lakers legend.

However, in a recent interview with the New York Post, O’Neal reportedly attacked his “celebrity-ness,” claiming that he didn’t want to be labeled as one of those “crazy” big-shot superstars.

“These celebrities are going insane, and I don’t want to be one of them,” O’Neal said. “Today, I repudiate my famous status. I’m finished with it. That is not something I want to be associated with. Celebrities are insane, to be sure. “Don’t refer to me as that any longer.”

He went on to remark, “These individuals are out of their friggin mind with how they treat people, what they do, and what they say.” “I’ve never been like that. I never want to be judged in that way.”

The NBA Hall of Famer went on to say that just because he’s already wealthy and well-known doesn’t imply he’s “larger” or “smarter” than anyone else.

The Lakers legend said, “I’m just a regular guy who listened, pursued his ambitions, and made it.” “ I started from the ground up. However, just because I made it doesn’t imply I’m bigger or smarter than you, and just because I have more money doesn’t mean I’m better. I’ve never been like that, and I’ll never be like that. As a result, I don’t want to be in that group.”

Finally, O’Neal revealed that he wants people to remember him as a “good guy” whenever his name comes up in conversation.

“What do you say when they bring up Shaq? The 15-time NBA All-Star noted, “He’s a wonderful man.” “What else can you be?” says the narrator. You’re either polite or you’re the A-word, and I won’t be considered the latter.”

“I want people to say things like, ‘Bro, he’s lovely.’ He wasn’t accompanied by anyone. Because I took a picture and threw it, his people didn’t seize my phone,’ he claimed.

Indeed, O’Neal has performed numerous random acts of kindness over the years.

He once gave a fan a laptop for expressing his profound sorrow for Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, to name a few examples.

He’s also paid for a fan’s engagement ring and donated a house to the family of a 12-year-old shooting victim.