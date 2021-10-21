Lakers fans are being urged to be patient with Russell Westbrook’s struggles in the NBA.

As the Los Angeles Lakers fell 121-114 to the Golden State Warriors, head coach Frank Vogel pleaded with the fans to give Russell Westbrook time to acclimatize to his new team.

When asked about Westbrook’s first official appearance with the Lakers during the post-game news conference, Vogel strongly defended him.

“It’s difficult to play off of others like Bron [LeBron James] and AD [Anthony Davis] when you’re used to being the man who has the ball most nights.” As a result, it’s a little different for him. He’ll be fantastic for us, but there will be a period of adjustment,” he said.

Westbrook had a forgettable start, scoring eight points, grabbing five rebounds, and dishing out four assists on 4-of-13 shooting from the field and 0-of-4 from three-point range.

In 35 minutes of play, the 32-year-old guard also had four turnovers, giving him a plus-minus of -23.

The Golden State Warriors offense was on fire throughout the game, and Westbrook appeared bewildered on defense while standing in the corner on numerous offensive plays.

The Lakers’ floor-spacing was suspect in this game, with the fiery guard caught standing in the corner during offensive plays.

His defender would frequently collapse into the paint and assist the side defense because he was not considered as a competent three-point shooter.

Fans had every right to be anxious about Westbrook’s fit with the Lakers, but the guard casually informed the media that he’d just have to sort it out as things progressed.

With a combined 67 points and 22 rebounds, LeBron James and Anthony Davis carried the Lakers for the most part.

However, they lost a winnable game due to a lack of assistance from crucial personnel.

Westbrook needs to be more active on both sides of the court, not only on offense, according to Vogel.

“We want him to be aggressive [Russell Westbrook].” That is a simple task. He’ll keep being hostile and attacking. It’s just a matter of figuring out who his teammates are,” Vogel said.

On Friday, October 22nd, the Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center before taking a break before meeting the Portland Trail Blazers on November 6th.