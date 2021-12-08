Lakers are among the teams interested in acquiring Pacers swingman, according to NBA trade rumors.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a limited budget with which to bolster their roster.

Trades are possible, however the players most likely to be released are those who have underperformed and do not have a high market value.

Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers is one name that has come up.

The 29-year-old guard-forward is an underappreciated talent who has received interest from at least four teams, with the team supposedly mulling a reset with top stars on the block.

The Lakers are one of those four teams, according to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star. The Charlotte Hornets were the only other team mentioned.

He mentioned how the Pacers’ rotation has become congested, especially since Caris LeVert’s arrival.

Aside from that, the 6-foot-5 cager is in the final year of a three-year, $10.5 million contract, which means he’ll be a free agency this summer.

Lamb, without a question, could provide a boost to the Lakers.

According to his career stats, the Virginia native averages 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

He also has a 44.3 percent field goal percentage and a 34.6 percent three-point percentage. His playing time has decreased considerably this season, with only 13.9 minutes of action compared to his career average of 20+ minutes.

If Lamb joins the Lakers, he won’t see a lot of playing time until he puts in a strong performance that earns him more time on the court from head coach Frank Vogel.

But his health is a major concern.

After suffering a ruptured left anterior cruciate ligament, a torn lateral meniscus, and a lateral femoral condylar fracture in a loss to the Toronto Raptors, Lamb was sidelined for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Apart from having to compete for minutes with LeVert and others, there is another reason why he hasn’t gotten much playing time.

But, before anything else, the major stumbling block is the salary issue. As a result, the Lakers would have to wait for a fire sale to snag him and provide more shooting depth to the wings.

The NBA trade deadline is February 10, giving the Lakers and other teams interested in Lamb almost two months to work out a deal for the 2012 NBA Draft’s 12th overall choice.