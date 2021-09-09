Lakers among teams interested in ex-Orlando Magic forward, according to NBA rumors.

The Los Angeles Lakers have two available roster spots and are scouring the free-agent market for potential replacements.

James Ennis is one name that has come up. Last season, the 31-year-old played for the Orlando Magic and showed he could be a valuable rotation player.

In 41 games with Orlando, Ennis averaged 8.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 24 minutes of playing, according to Spotrac.

Multiple teams have expressed interest in the 6-foot-6 swingman, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

The Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, and Orlando Magic are among the teams on the list, in addition to the Lakers.

Since being picked 50th overall in 2013, Ennis has been an NBA journeyman. He has previously played for the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and Philadelphia 76ers, among others.

His two-season stay with the Magic, though, appears to be the most memorable of all his teams.

Ennis has averaged 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 24.2 minutes over the course of two seasons.

Ennis may be a worthwhile addition to the Lakers’ talented (but aging) team. He just signed a $3.3 million deal with the Magic, so it’ll be fascinating to see whether he accepts to anything less.

However, if the prospect of winning an NBA championship piques his curiosity, the California native might give it a chance.

A one-year contract wouldn’t harm, but he’d have to decrease his expectations.

He’ll most likely play behind LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony at his position. If no other team makes an acceptable offer, it could be a possible choice for him.