Lagos Polo Club Reveals Dates for 2026 International Tournament

The Lagos Polo Club has announced the dates for the 2026 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament, set to take place from January 27 to February 15, 2026. The event promises to showcase world-class polo action and attract top-tier players from around the globe, further cementing the tournament’s status as one of West Africa’s premier sporting events.

Prestigious Tournaments Await Polo Enthusiasts

The tournament will feature several distinguished cups, including the Majekodunmi Cup, which boasts a 14 Goal Handicap and is the crown jewel of the competition. Scheduled for February 2–8, it represents the highest level of polo and is expected to attract the world’s elite players. Other highlights include the Chapel Hill Denham Open Cup (January 27–February 1), the Low Cup (February 9–15), and the Silver Cup, a category designed for lower-goal competitors running throughout the event.

This year’s edition will not only feature Nigeria’s finest polo talents but also top players from Argentina, the UK, and South Africa, creating a truly international spectacle. The Majekodunmi Cup will be the main event, drawing considerable attention during its scheduled week. Club President Adeyemo Alakija has described the tournament as a celebration of global polo culture and heritage, underscoring its significance in the sport.

A Hub for Business, Diplomacy, and Fashion

Beyond the sporting competition, the Lagos International Polo Tournament has become an essential gathering for high society, attracting significant corporate sponsorships, including from GTCO, and serving as a platform for networking, fashion, and diplomacy. Usman Dantata Jnr, the Tournament Manager, emphasized that polo in Lagos is not just a sport but a lifestyle, with the event’s sidelines acting as a runway for fashion and a stage for business deal-making.

As the tournament approaches, the Lagos Polo Club’s Ikoyi grounds are set to host three weeks of thrilling action, offering polo enthusiasts a chance to witness some of the world’s finest players in action while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere that has become synonymous with the event.