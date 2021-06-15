Lady Bowthorpe is attempting to reach new heights in the Duke of Cambridge.

When Lady Bowthorpe competes in the Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, she will be aiming for Royal Ascot glory.

When last seen, the five-year-old finished a brave second in Newbury’s Group One Lockinge Stakes, a length and a half behind John and Thady Gosden’s all-conquering miler Palace Pier.

The mare faces just members of her own sex at Ascot after holding her own against colts and geldings earlier in the season – but she is penalized 3lb for her Group Two victory in the Dahlia Stakes earlier in the season.

The bay is in fantastic shape ahead, according to trainer William Jarvis, who believes her place at the top of the market is deserved considering her successful season thus far.

He remarked, “We’ve been extremely pleased with her since the Lockinge, that was a career-best.”

“You never know how much that race has taken out of her until you show up, but she seems to be giving us the correct signals at home.

“No race at Royal Ascot is ever easy to win; we’ll be the favorites, and her performance in the Lockinge justifies that, but it’s a quality field.

“The ground may be faster than ideal for us, but we’re optimistic and looking forward to it.

“There are a lot of good fillies in the field, and we respect them all.”

Posted, owned by Richard Hannon, will also run in the race after finishing fifth behind Lady Bowthorpe in her first start of the season.

“She is a very good filly if she settles down, but she may be a little bit eager,” the trainer stated on his Unibet blog.

“She’s been fantastic recently; we didn’t take her to Epsom to run on the soft ground because we wanted to save her for Royal Ascot.

“It’s a fantastic race for her; she’s in great shape, she’s already won a Listed race, and she should have a terrific chance.”

