La Rochelle Hosts Harlequins in Crucial Champions Cup Decider

As the pool stage of the 2025/2026 Investec Champions Cup nears its dramatic conclusion, La Rochelle faces a must-win clash against Harlequins on January 18, 2026, with both teams fighting for vastly different stakes. The match at Stade Marcel-Deflandre, kicking off at 3:15 p.m. GMT (10:15 a.m. ET), promises high drama and pivotal implications for both clubs.

Pressure Mounts for La Rochelle

For La Rochelle, the reigning European champions in 2022 and 2023, the outcome of this match could define their season. A win, draw, or even a bonus-point loss would keep their hopes alive of progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions Cup. But anything less would result in a devastating exit from the prestigious competition, pushing them toward the Challenge Cup instead.

Despite their powerful pedigree, La Rochelle faces mounting pressure. The team has built a reputation on its tactical discipline and a forward pack that strikes fear into opponents, featuring heavyweights like Uini Atonio and Gregory Alldritt. The Stade Marcel-Deflandre faithful will be hoping their team’s renowned home advantage will help push them through this crucial tie. Coach Ronan O’Gara’s tactical approach has seen La Rochelle become known for its relentless power and physicality, a strategy that has brought them great success on the European stage.

Harlequins Look to Solidify Position

For Harlequins, the situation is different. Already through to the knockout stages following a commanding 61-10 victory over the DHL Stormers in Round 3, the Londoners are fighting for second place in Pool 3 and a coveted home tie in the next round. Their stunning win over the Stormers helped snap a three-match losing streak, securing them the top point-differential spot across the tournament’s 24 teams.

With their ticket already booked for the next round, Harlequins are eyeing the advantage of a home tie. However, they could still drop as low as fourth in the standings if they fail to secure a win at La Rochelle. Their philosophy has always been built around exciting, fast-paced rugby, led by fly-half Marcus Smith, whose creativity and speed can turn any game on its head. If Harlequins are to succeed, their discipline will be key to withstanding La Rochelle’s physical onslaught and turning the match into an open, high-tempo affair.

Tactical Battle of Contrasts

The contrasting styles of these two clubs are set to dominate the tactical battle on Sunday. La Rochelle’s forwards will look to dominate the set-piece and impose their physicality on the game, while Harlequins will seek to inject tempo and exploit any space created by unstructured play. The match is expected to be a clash of force versus fluidity, with neither side willing to give an inch.

Both teams have named strong starting lineups. La Rochelle’s XV includes key figures such as Uini Atonio, Levani Botia, and Ihaia West, while Harlequins counter with an exciting lineup led by Marcus Smith and Cadan Murley. Gregory Alldritt, a crucial figure in La Rochelle’s pack, is listed among the replacements and could provide a late spark if needed.

This highly anticipated match is not just about advancing in the Champions Cup; it’s a testament to both clubs’ philosophies. La Rochelle’s methodical power-based game versus Harlequins’ flair for quick transitions will be the focal point as both teams battle for the best possible position going into the knockout rounds.

The game is set to be broadcast across several platforms worldwide, including Premier Sports in the UK and Ireland, FloRugby in the United States, BeIN Sports in France, SuperSport in South Africa, and EPCR TV globally. Fans across the world will be watching, eager to see which team will seize the initiative and make their mark in European rugby’s premier competition.