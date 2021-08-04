La Liga of Spain will sell a $3.2 billion stake to CVC Capital Partners.

Spain’s top football league announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement in principle to sell a 10% stake in the company to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) to help fund long-term expansion.

According to a release, the arrangement, which is the first of its kind by a major European league, values La Liga at 24.2 billion euros and will be ratified by the La Liga and CVC boards later Wednesday.

It comes as Spanish clubs, like many others around Europe, struggle to make ends meet as a result of the pandemic, which has forced matches to be played in empty stadiums.

“It is a bold investment plan that will provide La Liga and its clubs with the resources they need to continue their transformation into a worldwide digital entertainment organization, improve competition, and transform the fan experience,” the league said in a statement.

“The process will be carried out by forming a new company to which La Liga will transfer all of its operations, subsidiaries, and joint ventures, and in which CVC will have a 10% minority stake.”

Around 90% of the monies invested by CVC will go straight to La Liga clubs, including those in the lower tiers.

This will allow Spanish clubs to sign more new players. In 2013, La Liga implemented so-called financial “fair play” restrictions, which limit the amount of money a club may spend on players and coaching staff each season based on revenue.

The proposal comes after 12 major football clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, failed to form a European Super League four months ago.

Spain’s top flight has long lagged behind England’s Premier League in terms of foreign viewership, but there has been an effort to bring in more fans from around the world.

La Liga has opened offices in Shanghai, Delhi, New York, Johannesburg, and Dubai in recent years. It presently has offices in more than 40 countries.

La Liga has also moved several games earlier in the afternoon to make them more appealing to Asian audiences.

It had a 2.7 million foreign viewership in the 2018-19 season, with “El Clasico” matchups between archrivals Real Madrid and Barcelona being one of the most viewed games in club football.

A private equity consortium led by CVC attempted to purchase a part in the media section of Italy’s top football league, but the transaction fell through early this year after key teams such as Juventus and Inter Milan objected to the price given. Brief News from Washington Newsday.