La Liga in Spain is set to receive a cash injection from private equity firms.

Spain’s premier football league announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement in principle to sell 10% of its business to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion), providing a much-needed boost to teams whose finances have been harmed by the virus.

According to a release, the arrangement, which is the first of its kind by a major European league, values La Liga at 24.2 billion euros and will be ratified by the La Liga and CVC boards later on Wednesday.

It comes as Spanish clubs, like many others around Europe, struggle to make ends meet as a result of the pandemic, which has forced matches to be played in empty stadiums.

“It is a bold investment plan that will provide La Liga and its clubs with the resources they need to continue their transformation into a worldwide digital entertainment organization, improve competition, and transform the fan experience,” the league said in a statement.

“The process will be carried out by forming a new company to which La Liga will transfer all of its operations, subsidiaries, and joint ventures, and in which CVC will have a 10% minority stake.”

Around 90% of the monies invested by CVC will go straight to La Liga clubs, including those in the lower tiers.

This will allow Spanish clubs to sign more new players. La Liga established so-called financial “fair play” laws in 2013, limiting the amount of money a team can spend on players and coaching staff each season to a certain level, based on revenue, which is down owing to the pandemic.

According to a report released in May by UEFA, the continent’s top-flight teams are anticipated to lose more than eight billion euros as a result of the pandemic’s impact on decreased gate receipts, television earnings, and fewer sponsorship deals.

According to Marca, Barcelona, which is significantly in debt, might receive 270 million euros as a result of the deal with CVC, while Real Madrid would receive 261 million euros.

The agreement must also be ratified by the clubs in La Liga, who have yet to respond.

It comes after a failed attempt by 12 major football clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, to form a European Super League in May.

Within a massive outcry from fans, regulating authorities, and politicians, the breakaway league disbanded after 48 hours.

Although Spain's top division has long lagged behind England's Premier League in terms of international viewership, there has been an attempt to catch up.