Kyrie Irving’s anti-vaccination stance has been compared to Colin Kaepernick’s protest.

Kyrie Irving has made headlines once again, this time for his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Although he is not wholly opposed to it, “Uncle Drew” might lose millions of dollars and his NBA career could be jeopardized.

He made it obvious that he is well aware of the consequences of his anti-COVID-19 stance.

Irving emphasized in an Instagram Live video that he is simply doing what he believes is right.

But one thing is certain: he has not abandoned his basketball enthusiasm for the sake of the COVID-19 controversy.

On IG Live, Kyrie Irving discusses his opinion on not receiving the vaccine: “It’s all about figuring out what works best for you.” Do you truly believe I want to lose money? Do you believe I’m serious about giving up my dream of winning a championship? Do you think I’m just looking for a way out of my job?” pic.twitter.com/cYHCWGbnCo The Nets have taken a stand on the Irving situation, with the general manager announcing that no player of the team, including Irving, will be allowed to play part-time.

If he misses any of Brooklyn’s home games, he may forfeit as much as $35 million in compensation. However, the All-Star point guard emphasized that it’s not all about the money.

“It’s not always about the money,” says the narrator. It all boils down to deciding what is best for you. Do you truly believe I want to lose money?” In the video, Irving says.

Irving’s stance has been labeled as being the “voice of the unheard.” It reminds me of the NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s situation.

The former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers is best known for his 2016 kneeling protest. It was Wisconsin’s indigenous manner of protesting police violence and racial inequality.

Kaepernick and Irving, ironically, have some similarities. They did it about the same time, at the age of 29.

Another parallel that may occur soon is Irving’s loss of millions as a result of his standoff. Kaepernick went through that and never returned to the NFL, though the former 49ers quarterback remains hopeful of resuming his pro football career.

When one considers Irving’s celebrity, the situation is different. If the Nets move him, other teams may be willing to take a risk on the seven-time All-Star.

In fact, one United States senator is lobbying for him to visit Houston.

Senator Ted Cruz has endorsed Irving's candidacy.