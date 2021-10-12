Kyrie Irving has stated that he would not play for the Brooklyn Nets unless he has been vaccinated.

Kyrie Irving will miss more than just home games if he does not get inoculated against COVID-19. Irving will not play or practice with the Brooklyn Nets as long as he is not immunized, according to the team.

Irving is now unable to play at Barclays Center, the Nets’ home arena, due to New York City’s COVID-19 immunization regulations. Instead of permitting Irving to play in away games, Brooklyn has announced that he will sit out the rest of the season if he is unable to participate in the team’s full schedule.

“Kyrie has made a personal decision, and we accept his right to make that decision. Currently, his choice limits his ability to be a full-time team member, and we will not allow any team member to participate with part-time availability. It is critical that we continue to develop team camaraderie and adhere to our long-standing ideals of cooperation and sacrifice “Sean Marks, the Nets’ general manager, said in a statement.

Before Irving can fully participate with the squad, he must be immunized against COVID-19. In New York, players must have received at least one dosage of the vaccine. https://t.co/VaWGFQrG9N “Our season’s championship ambitions have not altered, and in order to reach them, every member of our group must work together. We are looking forward to the start of the season and to a successful campaign that will bring honor to the borough of Brooklyn.” Irving has yet to appear in any of Brooklyn’s three preseason games. To round out the preseason, the Nets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

On Oct. 19, the Nets will play the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of the NBA regular season in 2021-2022.

Even with Irving’s immunization status, Brooklyn has been seen as the big favorites to win this year’s championship.

Irving would be able to play in every game if the Nets traded him to a team that plays its home games outside of New York City, Los Angeles, or San Francisco. Irving may retire if he is dealt to another team, according to several sources.

Irving joined the Nets two years ago on a four-year deal.