Kyrgios demands that the Australian Open be canceled.

Nick Kyrgios suddenly expressed sympathy for tennis world number one Novak Djokovic, who has refused to declare his immunization status, on Tuesday, calling for the Australian Open to be canceled.

The erratic Australian believes the tournament’s first Grand Slam of the year, scheduled for January, should be canceled out of respect for Melbourne’s suffering during the pandemic.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the city has been under lockdown for more than 260 days, and Kyrgios suggested it wasn’t worth risking another setback.

“I don’t believe the Australian Open should be held only for the sake of Melbourne residents — you’ve got to think about it.”