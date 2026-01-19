Kyren Wilson Triumphs in 2026 Masters Final, Secures First Title

Kyren Wilson clinched his first Masters snooker title with a 10-6 victory over John Higgins in a thrilling final at Alexandra Palace on January 18, 2026. The triumph marked his second Triple Crown win, following his 2024 World Championship victory, and was a fitting conclusion to a challenging season.

Wilson Stands Tall After Tough Battle

The Masters final lived up to its billing as a high-stakes contest between two snooker giants. Wilson, fresh off a hard-fought semi-final win over China’s Wu Yize, faced a tough opponent in Higgins, who had staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Judd Trump 6-5. Despite Higgins leading their head-to-head record, Wilson had beaten the Scotsman in their last encounter at the 2024 World Championship quarterfinals.

The match, played over two sessions, started at 1 p.m. with Higgins taking an early advantage, scoring a solid 58 in the opening frame. However, Wilson quickly settled into a rhythm, leveling the score with a spectacular clearance of the colors in the second frame. As the match progressed, both players exchanged frames, creating an atmosphere charged with excitement.

Wilson, known for his break-building ability, took control of the final with two back-to-back centuries, including a superb 111, the 23rd century of the 2026 Masters. By the mid-session interval, Wilson led 5-3, setting the stage for a tense evening session that kept the crowd on edge.

As the evening session began, Higgins narrowed the gap with a 71 in the 9th frame, but Wilson answered with a 49 and 78, moving closer to victory at 9-5. The match took another dramatic turn in the 11th frame when Higgins missed a simple black, allowing Wilson to capitalize. Despite the missed opportunities and a long safety battle, Wilson’s resolve shone through. At one point, he could be heard exclaiming “I hate this game,” before returning to focus with “I’m trying!” as the pressure mounted.

With the match hanging in the balance, a medical emergency in the crowd briefly paused play, adding to the already intense atmosphere. After a quick resumption, Wilson sealed the match with a stunning long red in the penultimate frame, earning the roar of the Ally Pally crowd and securing his first Masters crown.

In an emotional post-match interview, Wilson reflected on his journey from losing in the 2018 Masters final to winning the coveted title. “In 2018 I lost in the final and cried,” he said. “I’m trying not to cry now, it means so much to me. It’s been an amazing turnaround, and I never make it easy for myself. Even when I’m struggling, I fight until the end.”

Higgins Lauds Wilson’s Performance

Despite his disappointment, Higgins was full of praise for his opponent’s performance. “The crowd was fantastic. The entrance tonight was one of the best experiences I’ve had as a snooker player,” he said. “Kyren was by far the better player. He dominated the match at 10-6. I’m disappointed with the way I performed, but tonight is Kyren’s night.”

Snooker legend Stephen Hendry, commentating for the BBC, highlighted Wilson’s success in the final, noting his ability to score early with excellent long pots. Hendry observed that this strategy was key to Wilson’s comfortable win, adding, “If Kyren Wilson can do that tonight, get in early with good long pots, he’s going to create scoring opportunities.”

Wilson’s victory at the 2026 Masters is a testament to his resilience and determination, capping off a memorable journey that saw him recover from a difficult patch earlier in the season. As the Alexandra Palace crowd filed out, one thing was clear: Kyren Wilson’s star is brighter than ever, and the snooker world is eager to see what he’ll accomplish next.