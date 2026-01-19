Kyren Wilson Clinches First Masters Title After Dramatic Final

Kyren Wilson finally secured his first Masters title on January 18, 2026, overcoming legendary snooker player John Higgins in a 10-6 victory at London’s Alexandra Palace. The win capped a tense, emotionally charged final, which was marked by a mid-match interruption and several significant milestones for both finalists.

The match, part of snooker’s Triple Crown series, was filled with high drama. Wilson’s triumph marked the culmination of a five-year wait, following two previous losses in the Masters final. This victory was especially significant as it came after a difficult mental phase for Wilson, following his early exit from the UK Championship in December 2025.

Despite both players being seasoned veterans, it was the 34-year-old Wilson who triumphed, securing the £350,000 winner’s share of the £1,015,000 prize pot. The match saw a brief but tense pause after the score was tied at 1-1, when a medical emergency in the crowd temporarily halted play. A female spectator had fallen ill, prompting both players to leave the arena until the situation was resolved. Play resumed shortly after, with broadcasters reassuring viewers that the individual was fine.

Wilson showed composure from the start, taking a 3-1 lead after the first session, despite Higgins’ resilience in the early frames. The five-time world champion bounced back to level the score at 3-3, but Wilson responded with a strong afternoon session, including two centuries, to regain a 5-3 advantage. The match, although filled with unforced errors from both sides, saw Wilson extend his lead to 8-5 in the evening session. A decisive break of 78 put him just one frame from victory, and though Higgins briefly delayed the inevitable with a strong run of 50, Wilson sealed the match with a 21-point clearance in the 16th frame.

Wilson’s Personal Redemption

The victory represented more than just a prestigious title for Wilson—it was a personal redemption. Having lost in the Masters final twice before, Wilson expressed his deep emotion in his post-match address, admitting the significance of the victory after years of frustration. “In 2018 I lost in the final and cried, and I’m trying not to cry now as it means so much to me,” Wilson told BBC Sport. “It’s an honour to play against an idol of mine. This match was an absolute dogfight, and I’m glad I was able to come out on top.”

Higgins, gracious in defeat, acknowledged his opponent’s superior play. “Kyren was the better player by far. He was totally dominant today,” Higgins remarked. The 50-year-old Scottish great made history as the oldest finalist in a Triple Crown event, showcasing his enduring class even as he failed to win his first Masters since 2006.

For both players, the path to the final was full of drama. Higgins fought through tough challenges against Zhao Xintong and world number one Judd Trump, while Wilson survived a near-collapse against Wu Yize in the semi-finals. The intense, unpredictable tournament, filled with unexpected twists, ultimately crowned a new champion in Wilson, whose grit and determination resonated with fans across the snooker world.

With the victory, Wilson joins snooker’s elite, securing his place among the sport’s most prominent champions. The 2026 Masters will be remembered for its compelling narrative of resilience, with Wilson finally breaking through to claim the Paul Hunter Trophy after years of near-misses.