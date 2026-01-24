Kyogo Linked to Surprise Swansea Move to Reunite with Former Celtic Teammate

Kyogo Furuhashi is reportedly being eyed for a shock reunion with his former Celtic teammate Adam Idah, with Swansea City considering a move for the Birmingham striker. The potential transfer has emerged as Swansea looks to bolster its attacking options, especially with Idah sidelined due to a long-term injury.

The two strikers were once rivals for the coveted No. 9 spot at Celtic under Brendan Rodgers. Idah, signed for £9 million from Norwich in 2024, was ultimately edged out by the Japanese forward, who has since gone on to enjoy continued success at Celtic. Idah was sold to Swansea after the competition for the spot became too intense.

Kyogo’s own career took an unexpected turn when he moved to Rennes in 2025, only for the transfer to fall short of expectations. His subsequent move to Birmingham, however, has been more promising, with the 31-year-old netting two goals in his last two outings. Despite his resurgence, reports suggest that Kyogo is considering leaving Birmingham, with a return to Celtic having been ruled out by manager Martin O’Neill, who has instead prioritized the acquisition of Czech forward Tomas Cvancara.

With the January transfer window closing soon, Swansea’s interest in Kyogo has intensified. According to Wales Online, the club could offer Kyogo the opportunity to link up with Idah once again at the Liberty Stadium. The news comes as Idah faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, having suffered an injury that will keep him out for much of the season.

However, the move is complicated by Kyogo’s high wage demands, which may prove a significant barrier for Swansea. These financial factors were also reportedly part of the reason Celtic chose not to pursue the striker, opting instead for other targets.

O’Neill Cautious About New Signing

While speculation continues around Kyogo’s future, Celtic is preparing for a key match against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership. The Hoops will have Tomas Cvancara available for selection, although manager O’Neill was quick to temper expectations for the 25-year-old striker, stressing the need for patience as the new signing adapts to the team. “He’s quick, he’s agile, and he wants to prove himself,” O’Neill remarked, but added, “I’m not sure I’d throw that sort of responsibility on him just yet.”