Kylian Mbappe’s signing to Liverpool is causing concern, as is Ben Davies’ departure.

The Premier League season for Liverpool begins this weekend when the Reds travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City.

With little over two weeks left in the transfer season, rumours and conjecture continue to dominate the headlines as Jurgen Klopp prepares to battle Manchester City once more for the Premier League title.

We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Florian Neuhaus of Borussia Monchengladbach

Neuhaus is one of the midfielders Liverpool have been linked with as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, but no serious offers have been made despite Jurgen Klopp’s suspected interest.

Bayern Munich is another team said to be monitoring the midfielder, whose contract expires in 2024.

Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl gave an update on the 24-year-future old’s at a press conference on Thursday, saying: “We didn’t get any bids for Florian Neuhaus over the summer.”

“This season, he will continue to play for us.”

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain

Following Lionel Messi’s arrival from Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe is expected to make a decision about his future next week.

With his current contract set to expire next summer, the 22-year-old has yet to sign a contract extension.

“I believe we have the most competitive team,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said at Messi’s introduction. Kylian has no choice but to remain in Paris at this time.

“He wants a competitive team, and I believe we have assembled the best in the world. As a result, he no longer has an excuse. He has no choice but to remain.”

However, the arrival of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has ‘concerned’ Mbappe, who fears playing in the ‘shadow’ of Neymar and Messi, according to the Italian site.

Ben Davies is a Liverpool midfielder.

Ben Davies’ future at Liverpool is uncertain, as he has been linked with a transfer elsewhere just over six months after joining from Preston North End.

Slavisa Jokanovic, the manager of Sheffield United, was asked about his interest in Davies and Ronaldo Vieira of Sampdoria last week.

"I'm interested in both players," he said. "Indeed, I."