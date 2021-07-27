Kylian Mbappe’s €50 million price tag and Xherdan Shaqiri’s arrival at Liverpool

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League next season after defeating Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

At one point, it seemed improbable for the Reds, but a string of good results, combined with Leicester City’s poor form, saw the tide shift.

Now that the summer transfer market has opened, just over two months after the Reds’ final game of the season, they are being linked with a slew of players, with Jurgen Klopp already adding Ibrahima Konate to his ranks.

But who else is likely to appear at Anfield? We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Kylian Mbappe is a forward for Paris Saint-Germain.

Deportes Cuatro is a Spanish sports magazine.

The money Real Madrid receives from the sale of Raphael Varane to Manchester United, according to the report, will be used to recruit Mbappe from PSG this summer.

A deal is reportedly nearing completion in both England and Spain, with a €50 million price tag indicated for the defender.

As a result, according to the source, Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid in August and will continue to train with PSG but reject their contract offer.

The 22-year-current old’s contract with the Ligue 1 club expires next summer, and the club is desperate to maintain their star player.

Nicolo Barella is an Inter Milan midfielder.

a news organization in Italy Gazzetta.it.

Inter are planning to extend Barella’s contract, according to the source, in order to keep the 24-year-old despite interest from Premier League rivals.

According to the report, Barella is a key player for the club’s future plans, with the Serie A club considering him for the position of captain.

The 24-year-current old’s deal will expire at the end of June 2024, and the Nerazzurri are hoping to extend it for another year at a higher pay to retain him at the club despite interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

Xherdan Shaqiri, a forward for Liverpool.

a store in Italy Inside Futbol via CalcioNapoli24.

Napoli is a Serie A powerhouse. “The summary has come to an end.”