Kylian Mbappe’s Brother Isn’t As Explosive As His Brother, But He Deserves To Play For PSG

Ethan Mbappe, Kylian Mbappe’s younger brother, has only played in front of a few people, but the child is already being hailed as one of Paris Saint-future Germain’s stars.

Ethan created quite a stir last month after signing a new contract with the club’s development system.

The 15-year-old will remain with the Parisians until 2024, but his potential is already being lauded by some at PSG.

“He would have been in a lower age category if he had waited three days longer,” a Paris Saint-Germain young coach told Le Parisien. “That’s a heavy load to bear, but Ethan is a good kid. He possesses a number of talents and is a player that puts in a lot of effort. His youth contract is well-deserved; it isn’t a buddy-buddy arrangement.”

A young scout remarked, “[Ethan] He has the potential to become a professional footballer and even play in Ligue 1.” “His best attribute is his vision, but he also possesses a great left foot and a high pass quality.”

In October, Paris Saint-Under-15 Germain’s team faced ACBB’s U-16 team, and Ethan was one of the standout performers.

ACBB coach Charley Cassanas said after the game that while the adolescent is now “less explosive,” his “technical” abilities are already impressive.

Cassanas observed of Ethan, “He likes to organize the game.” “He’s a good one-on-one player who lacks explosiveness but has a lot of technical finesse.”

Ethan was one of 48 athletes chosen to compete in the INF Clairefontaine academy’s final trial. He was expected to succeed at the elite institution, but he decided to join Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Former Clairefontaine director Jean-Claude Lafargue, like the majority of the coaches, believes Ethan has a bright future.

“It was a family decision,” Lafargue said of Ethan’s departure to RMC Sport. “This young man is a really graceful midfielder. He is very relaxed, and he is extremely intelligent. He is, without a doubt, a player for the future.”

Many people are looking forward to seeing Ethan play alongside his older brother Kylian now that his future appears to be assured with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Mbappe family, according to the Le Parisien story, has yet to comment on the situation.

Kylian’s contract renewal with PSG has yet to be finalized, and the four-time Ligue 1 champion is still being linked with a move away from the French capital.