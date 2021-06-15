Kylian Mbappe is overjoyed that his Liverpool transfer opportunity has been taken.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain has stated that he is’very thrilled’ with the signing of Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool.

PSG ‘worked really hard’ to ‘seize’ an opportunity to sign Mbappe on a free transfer, with Barcelona also keen.

At the weekend, Wijnaldum dedicated his EURO2020 goal to former teammate Virgil van Dijk, and he pledged to tell Liverpool fans why he left the club.

“He’s a really excellent player, I’m extremely delighted he’s coming,” Mbappe said of the Dutchman to Le10 Sport.

“The club took advantage of a fantastic chance. They performed admirably.”

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but PSG are emphatic that the 22-year-old World Cup winner will not be sold.

Mbappe, who is in play tonight for France against Germany in Euro 2020, has intimated that he is unsure about his immediate future.

“I have to make the correct decision, which is difficult, and give myself every chance to make the correct decision,” he stated last week.

“I’m in a point where I like myself and feel good about myself. Is it, nevertheless, the greatest location for me? I haven’t figured it out yet.”