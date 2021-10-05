Kylian Mbappe Addresses French Team Issues: ‘My Ego Was What Caused Us To Lose’

Kylian Mbappe revealed that his ego was blamed for their failure in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, before adding that if the French national team is “happier without me, I’ll go.”

Mbappe missed a penalty in France’s Round of 16 match against Switzerland, which resulted in the French team’s elimination from Euro 2020.

“I’ve never taken a penny to play for the French national team, and I’ll always play for free for my country. Above all, I didn’t want to be a bother. But it was at that point that I began to feel like I was becoming a problem, and that others thought I was a problem. “I got the impression that it was my ego that caused us to lose, that I wanted to take up too much space and that we may have won if it hadn’t been for me,” Mbappe told French publication L’Equipe.

Mbappe, who is 22 years old, made his international debut in 2017. In 49 appearances for the French national team, he has scored 17 goals and supplied 16 assists.

“The most important thing is the French national team, and if they are happier without me, I will leave,” Mbappe continued.

After missing a penalty in the Euros 2020, the former Monaco forward was nicknamed a “monkey” and ridiculed. He was a major member of the French side that won the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

"I had a meeting with the president (Noel Le Graet) and we discussed it. I went to him to complain about being ridiculed and called a "monkey" for missing a penalty. A penalty will never be a source of contention for me. In the same interview, Mbappe continued, "I was the one who missed the penalty."

After the match, the PSG superstar stated his teammates came to see him in the dressing room, but he only wishes he could have had more support, both on the field and when he suffered hate on social media.

"I agree that I could have gotten more on-field support. But I'd never go so far as to demand it; it's not the same thing. Of course, that would have been lovely, but I'd never go to someone for help with anything I'd done wrong. You can't be too cynical about things: in the heat of the moment, everyone feels dissatisfied with where they are.