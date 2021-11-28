Kyle Walker discusses why Manchester City and Liverpool are not on the same level.

Kyle Walker, a Manchester City defender, has said that the club has to win the Champions League to catch up to Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s side succumbed to Chelsea in the Champions League final last season, with Kai Havertz’s lone goal separating the two teams in Portugal.

City had previously exited at the quarter-final stage in the three seasons preceding to this, and this was the first time they had reached the final of Europe’s best competition.

Premier League teams have been unable to match City’s domestic dominance, yet the Champions League remains a title that Guardiola has yet to win at the club.

Liverpool has won the European Cup the most times of any English club, with the Reds most recently adding to their collection in 2019, and Walker is well aware that City are in desperate need of this trophy.

“We need to win it [the Champions League]for this club to be on the same level as Manchester United and Liverpool,” he said “he stated.

“If you look at the training ground, the stadium, and the players they’re bringing in, the owners have put a lot of money into the club.” It would be huge for them to win the Champions League.

“I don’t believe anyone has done it for us as athletes.” Scott Carson was the only player in that locker room who had previously reached the final, which says a lot.

“Now that we’ve all been there and crossed that off our bucket list, the next step is to actually win it.””

Liverpool qualified for the Champions League knockout stage after defeating Atletico Madrid 2-0 earlier this month, while City joined PSG in Group A and also qualified for the knockout stage.