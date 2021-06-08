Kyle Sinckler is still processing the emotions of his Lions call-up.

After being called up late to the British & Irish Lions squad to replace the injured Andrew Porter on Sunday, England prop Kyle Sinckler revealed he was still processing the emotions of his late call-up.

Sinckler was left “distraught” after being left out of Warren Gatland’s original party to visit South Africa this summer, revealing his feelings in a television interview last month after his man-of-the-match performance for table-topping Bristol against Bath.

The 28-year-old said he had then processed and accepted the decision, only to receive a call from Gatland on Sunday morning with better news.

Sinckler described the situation as “wild.” “It’s been a month since the announcement, and the emotions of not being selected, doing the interview, being named man of the match, playing for Bristol, and then obviously being selected again, life is weird, isn’t it?

“All you can do is roll with the punches and try not to get too wrapped up in it.” That is the most important thing. It wasn’t like, “Oh my God, what are they doing?” when I wasn’t chosen. I didn’t want to fall into that trap of self-pity.

“Now it’s about not getting caught up in everyone telling you how amazing you are. I wasn’t chosen in the first place because I wasn’t good enough, and that’s what I concentrate on.”

Gatland struggled to reach Sinckler over the weekend when he changed his phone number, with staff at Bristol seeming to know about the call up before he did, according to Sinckler, who toured New Zealand with the Lions in 2017.

“When Gats called, he stated he had tried to call me on Saturday but had dialed the wrong number,” Sinckler explained. “He had my phone number from four years ago, but I changed it, so they all knew who I was before I did.

“When I first arrived, I chatted with Kev Geary (Bristol’s head of sports performance) and Rory Murray (director of medical services), and they both looked at me as if to say, ‘You didn’t know?’ How did I become the last to learn about this?

