Kyle Lowry’s move to Miami might spark another’serious’ potential trade, according to NBA rumors.

This offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers have a lot of issues that need to be addressed.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the team is looking to maintain stalwarts Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum in addition to Kahiw Leonard’s free agency.

Jackson isn’t interested in leaving, and he made a “passionate plea” to stay with the Clippers after they lost in the Western Conference Finals to the Phoenix Suns.

According to the article, Leonard’s extended “absence” could affect the point guard’s stance.

After missing out on Lowry, who had just joined the Miami Heat, Amick revealed that the New Orleans Pelicans may consider pursuing the Clippers star.

He tweeted, “While the Clippers want to re-sign Reggie Jackson, the insider thinks he’ll have substantial interest from New Orleans if – when? – the Pelicans miss out on Kyle Lowry.” “The New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Denver Nuggets are also interested.”

Jackson didn’t make an immediate impact in Los Angeles, but he did play a significant role in the team’s playoff push this season.

The 31-year-old hinted at his desire to play with the Clippers during his spectacular postseason.

Last month, Jackson said of the Clippers, “They’ve empowered me.” “To be honest, this team has given me a lot of confidence. Since I’ve been here, this organization has empowered me. It was truly our leaders who made the difference, whether they were playing early, not playing, having DNPs, or shifting positions during the year. Coaches, Kawhi, Paul [George], Pat [Beverley], and the rest of the team were all on me about being aggressive. “Aggressive, aggressive, aggressive.”

“Trying to constantly make the perfect play, not necessarily just being myself and coming out and playing the game,” he added, “has made it a bit difficult throughout my career.” “However, the more I just continue to be myself, the more this team empowered me to be myself, the more success I’ve been able to find and, fortunately, stay healthy.”

As of now, Leonard has declined his $36 million player option and will be available for free agency this summer.

Batum, on the other hand, is in his 14th NBA season and has signed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.