Kyle Lowry and Mike Conley are reportedly being pursued by the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.

In the NBA summer, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to have more cap room than other clubs. With point guards dominating the free agency market, there’s a good chance one of them will end up playing with Luka Doncic in 2021-22.

According to various reports, Dallas is interested in signing Kyle Lowry. Mike Conley Jr. could potentially be a target for the Mavericks, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Adding an All-Star-caliber point guard would relieve Doncic of some of his responsibilities. Doncic led Dallas through the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs virtually single-handedly, averaging 35.7 points, 10.3 assists, and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Dallas was eliminated in seven games by Los Angeles.

Doncic and the Mavericks were eliminated in the first round for the second straight season. According to Spotrac, Dallas has $34.33 million in projected cap space, allowing them the opportunity to drastically strengthen the roster.

According to league insiders, the Mavs’ post-draft focus will be on pursuing Kyle Lowry and re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr.

“Sources tell The Athletic that the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat will be key bidders for Lowry, with Dallas attempting to create more space to gain an advantage.”

Lowry was named to six consecutive All-Star teams until missing out last season. With the Toronto Raptors, he averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 5.4 rebounds a game while hitting 39.6% of his three-point attempts.

There will be no shortage of suitors for Lowry. The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and New Orleans Hornets are all likely to be interested in the 35-year-old.

In 2021, Conley was named to his first All-Star team. Conley averaged 16.2 points, 6.0 assists, and 1.4 steals a game as a member of the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz.

This summer, Utah is considered the frontrunner to sign Conley.

If Chris Paul declines his $44.2 million player option, he will be the best point guard on the market. Paul is expected to return to the Phoenix Suns, though he could leave in free agency to pursue a greater payday elsewhere.

Dallas was expected to use its cap room to pursue this year’s NBA Finals MVP until Giannis Antetokounmpo inked a supermax agreement with the Milwaukee Bucks last season.