Kyle Letheren, the goalkeeper for Morecambe, has signed a new one-year contract.

Kyle Letheren, the Morecambe goalkeeper, has signed a new one-year contract with the club.
The 33-year-old joined the Shrimps from Chesterfield in January and was instrumental in their promotion to League One through the play-offs.
“I am thrilled Kyle has agreed to a new deal,” manager Stephen Robinson said on the club’s official website. He was instrumental in the club’s promotion last season.
“He brings us experience because he has played in a lot of Football League games, and that enormous experience will be crucial for us.”
“It’s been a fantastic four months for me since I arrived,” Letheren continued.
“After spoken with the new manager, I believe he has a clear vision of how he intends to move the club forward, and I am excited to take on the job.
“I believe we can be a good, steady team that will hopefully stabilize us at this new level.”