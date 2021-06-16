Kyle Letheren, the goalkeeper for Morecambe, has signed a new one-year contract.

Kyle Letheren, the Morecambe goalkeeper, has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The 33-year-old joined the Shrimps from Chesterfield in January and was instrumental in their promotion to League One through the play-offs.

“I am thrilled Kyle has agreed to a new deal,” manager Stephen Robinson said on the club’s official website. He was instrumental in the club’s promotion last season.

“He brings us experience because he has played in a lot of Football League games, and that enormous experience will be crucial for us.”

“It’s been a fantastic four months for me since I arrived,” Letheren continued.

“After spoken with the new manager, I believe he has a clear vision of how he intends to move the club forward, and I am excited to take on the job.

“I believe we can be a good, steady team that will hopefully stabilize us at this new level.”