Kyle Kuzma expected to be traded to the Kings, not the Wizards, by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kyle Kuzma recently stated that he was “shocked” when he was dealt from the Sacramento Kings to the Washington Wizards.

Kuzma told fubo Sports that the speculated trade between the Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers, in which Buddy Hield would join LeBron James and Anthony Davis, was a done deal.

He stated, alluding to the Hield trade, “That [crap]was done.” “But suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere, [the trade]says, ‘You’re going to Washington.’ Obviously, I was ecstatic since it was a much better scenario. Going to [Sacramento] would have been nice, but I believe I would have gone insane.”

“But to have an opportunity to play with [Bradley] Beal, someone who is genuinely wanting to be a winner in this league because he’s a killer, man,” Kuzma continued. He’s previously led the league in scoring for several years, and I believe he was second this year. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. There are a lot of guys with chips on their shoulders, and they’re all ready to prove themselves. That’s when something spectacular can happen.”

Kuzma was the cornerstone of the transaction that brought Russell Westbrook from the Wizards to the Lakers, who were in desperate need of a point guard to fill the void.

Many people thought the Westbrook trade was a bad move since there were issues about whether he was the point guard they needed, and watchers favored Hield to the 32-year-old.

Going to Washington could help Kuzma’s career because the limelight will be less intense than it is in Los Angeles.

Kuzma’s development as a player has been pushed to the side in pursuit of titles since James and Davis joined the Lakers, and his stats have suffered as a result.

In his two seasons as a sixth man, Kuzma has averaged 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 blocks and steals per game.

As the Wizards aim to further develop Rui Hachimura, Kuzma is projected to come off the bench once more.

With the added burden of not having to win a championship, it’s easy to envision him, along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, becoming a major player for the Wizards as they try to make a postseason run this season.