Kyle Edmund is working hard to get back into the game as soon as possible following knee surgery.

Wimbledon will welcome the forgotten man of British tennis, but the grass courts will have to wait another year.

Kyle Edmund hasn’t played a match since October, and in April he decided to get surgery to fix a long-standing knee injury.

That meant the 26-year-old had to skip Wimbledon for the first time since 2012, but he’s in good spirits and working hard to get back on a match court as soon as possible.

Being on the sidelines during the grass-court season bothers Edmund, who told the PA news agency: “It’s not so much watching other people as it is knowing the emotion of being involved this time of year.” It’s causing quite a stir.

“As a Brit, playing on the grass is usually one of the highlights of the year. It’s difficult to be missing it, but it’s not surprising because I expected that after my op.

“I’ve just tried to accept it and tell him, ‘Get your body in shape and play again.’ That has been my emphasis, and I believe I have done a decent job of maintaining a positive outlook. I’m working hard to get back on the court.”

Edmund took over when Andy Murray was first sidelined due to hip problems, reaching the Australian Open semi-finals and finished the year in the top 15 in the world.

Edmund’s left knee, though, was already causing him trouble at the time, and despite being able to play through the discomfort for the most part, he ultimately felt surgery was the best option.

“I made the decision to sort this out more for the long term,” he explained. “It’s difficult, but regardless of how you feel, competing and pushing yourself is something I enjoy doing.

"It's easy to feel sorry for yourself, so when you do have a bad day, you handle it right away. It isn't the end of the world as we know it. I'm confident that I'll be able to contact you again. I still have years ahead of me and time to.