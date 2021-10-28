Kyle Beach of the Chicago Blackhawks is praised for his “courage” in a 2010 sexual abuse lawsuit.

The NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks issued a statement on Wednesday praising Kyle Beach, who disclosed himself as John Doe in the team’s sexual assault lawsuit from 2010.

During an interview with TSN, Beach, 31, identified himself as the player named in the complaint. According to the former Blackhawk, “I sobbed, smiled, laughed, and sobbed some more. We didn’t know how to feel or think, and neither did my girlfriend and me.” “We would like to recognise and commend Kyle Beach’s courage in coming out,” the Blackhawks said in a statement. The statement continued, “As an organization, the Chicago Blackhawks extend our heartfelt condolences to him for everything he has gone through.”

Beach also received an apology from the Blackhawks for “the organization’s failure to respond immediately when he bravely brought this situation to light in 2010.”

The team issued a statement nearly immediately after Beach’s TSN interview aired.

Beach is currently a professional hockey player in a German league, but he previously spent eight years with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The majority of this tenure was spent with the Rockford IceHogs, the Blackhawks’ minor league club.

The day after a damning report from law firm Jenner & Block was made public, Beach revealed his true name. The article highlighted many sexual assault charges against Brad Aldrich, the Blackhawks’ longtime video coach.

According to the study, a number of Blackhawks players and staff personnel were aware of the claims but chose not to defend Beach. His teammates were also said to tease him with homophobic comments.

“The statements were made in the locker room, on the ice, and around the arena with all various people of all different ethnicities in the presence; players, staff, and media,” Beach said, adding that “news travelled quite quickly.”

Beach also believes the assault was swept under the rug by Chicago because the squad was deep in the playoffs and intent on winning a championship.

Beach first notified another coach about the event during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs, which Chicago went on to win.

Paul Vincent, the coach with whom Beach met, alerted the Blackhawks’ top leadership of the allegations. Despite this, Aldrich was allowed to stay with the team for the remainder of the playoffs, which he did. This is a condensed version of the information.