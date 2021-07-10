Kurt Zouma is back at Everton, Mikkel Damsgaard is on the move, and Moise Kean is staying.

Rafa Benitez’s Everton have been connected with a number of international targets as he attempts to make his first signing as manager.

Benitez will be eager to complete any transfer business before the start of his first season in charge, with the Premier League season just around the corner.

We take a look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability to them…

Kurt Zouma (Kurt Zouma)

The Tough Role

Zouma is expected to depart Chelsea this summer, with Premier League clubs Everton and Tottenham apparently showing interest.

Following their Champions League victory, Chelsea are set to make changes to their team, potentially resulting in the departure of numerous high-profile players.

Thomas Tuchel considers Andres Christiansen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, and Thiago Silva to be crucial in the central position, whereas Zouma may be deemed disposable.

The Londoners have been connected with Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, and if they sign another defender this summer, Zouma might fall even farther behind.

Following his move to Goodison Park, Rafa Benitez is aiming to strengthen his defensive line before of next season.

Benitez is said to have a ‘lot of problems’ in the heart of Everton’s back four and is hunting for an experienced partner for Michael Keane, according to reports.

Everton, under a new management, might be a tempting option for the French defender.

Zouma has spent time on loan at Goodison Park, and a return may be beneficial. He was at ease at Everton and knew the most of the players.

Moise Kean is a writer.

News from Goodison

According to Fabrizio Romano, Everton are in talks with PSG over the transfer of Moise Kean, but Rafa Benitez still wants to keep him.

“Let’s give an update on Moise Kean and PSG because they are discussing with Everton for Moise Kean,” Romano said on his Twitch channel.

“They were really relaxed and upbeat because [Carlo] Ancelotti was willing to transfer him on loan to PSG again, but Rafa Benitez now wants to keep Moise Kean.

“So either you’re selling Moise Kean on a permanent deal or it’ll be really tough to do so because Rafa Benitez won’t let him go on loan at the moment.”

