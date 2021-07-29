Kurt Zouma has been replaced by Gabriel Barbosa at Everton. Rafa Benitez is following you.

Rafa Benitez has added Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and Asmir Begovic to his Everton team this summer.

Everton have been linked with a move for their next arrival as the rumour mill continues to churn forth speculation.

But how probable are they to occur? Here, we take a look at some of the most recent rumors circulating.

Barbosa, Gabriel

Ekrem Konur is an Ekrem Konur is an Ekre

Everton manager Rafa Benitez is reportedly keeping an eye on Flamengo attacker Gabriel Barbosa’s predicament.

Barbosa, dubbed ‘Gabigol,’ played alongside Blues forward Richarlison during Brazil’s Copa America triumphs, but was unable to assist his country over the last line as Argentina edged them out.

However, the journalist claims that Barbosa is a target for the Spanish manager.

Inter Milan paid €29.5 million (£25 million) for the forward from Santos in 2016, but Flamengo negotiated a lower deal and bought the 24-year-old for €17.45 million (£14.85 million) last year.

Kurt Zouma (Kurt Zouma)

Julien Maynard is a Telefoot1 reporter.

Everton are ready to lose Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma as part of a swap deal with Sevilla, with young centre-back Jules Kounde moving to London in his stead.

The Blues have been connected with the Frenchman since the beginning of July, but the latest development in Thomas Tuchel’s pursuit of Kounde appears to have dealt a blow to Zouma’s chances of returning to Goodison Park.

Under Marco Silva’s guidance, he spent a season on Merseyside and made 36 appearances.

Brekalo, Josip

Buzzer for Sports

Threatening VfB Wolfsburg has apparently received a transfer request from Croatian winger Josip Brekalo.

The Wolves would gain two more players if the 23-year-old left, but there have been no more changes on his condition as he enjoys an extended rest following Croatia’s participation in the European Championships.

The Blues were reported to be monitoring the wide-man in the second half of the season, according to reports in May from The Express.