Kostas Tsimikas discusses what Andy Robertson frequently asks him and the genesis of Liverpool’s nickname.

Kostas Tsimikas has revealed why he had to wait over a year for his first Premier League start with Liverpool, as well as the roots of his moniker, the “Greek Scouser.”

Despite the Reds’ defense suffering a slew of ailments, Tsimikas was limited to just seven games in his first season after joining from Olympiakos in August.

However, the Greece international impressed during pre-season this summer and made his first two Premier League appearances for the club while Andy Robertson was injured, as Jurgen Klopp’s side won consecutive games against Norwich City and Burnley.

Tsimikas noted that adjusting to his new boss’s tactics takes time.

“It was understanding what he wants tactically,” said the left-back, who was hampered by thigh and knee issues after contracting coronavirus last season.

“It was extremely difficult to play me when the squad had major injuries, such as Virgil van Dijk and every central defender.

“This gave me more strength and power to train till my opportunity arose.

“I believe this has aided me since I now feel prepared and know more about what he (Klopp) wants because I am totally prepared and ready for any future challenge.”

Following Robertson’s recovery from a twisted ankle, the two are vying for a starting spot against Champions League winners Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Tsimikas is keen for more first-team minutes, despite his gratitude for his teammate’s assistance.

“Last year, I was continually inquiring about the team’s gameplay,” he told talkSPORT. “He’s a wonderful individual who is always willing to assist me.

“He’s a great guy and a great player, and we’ll put up a strong fight together and see what happens. The things he’s doing are fantastic.

“I’m ready for any challenge, for more opportunities, for more opportunities to show what I’ve learned, and for more opportunities to serve my team.”

Tsimikas’ recent performances have boosted his popularity among Liverpool fans, who have also taken to his adoption of the nickname “Greek Scouser” on social media.

“There’s a guy I train with here, we mentioned it,” the defender added.

