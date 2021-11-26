Kostas Tsimikas discusses his Liverpool teammate Andy Robertson.

Kostas Tsmikas has revealed how he and Andy Robertson are assisting each other in the race for the left-back position at Liverpool.

After a rough initial season following his acquisition from Olympiakos in the summer of 2020, Tsimikas has emerged as a real alternative in the position this season.

The Greece international has made ten appearances for Liverpool this season, eight of them as a starter, and the Reds have yet to surrender a goal while he has been on the field.

Robertson, on the other hand, is pushing for a starting spot against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday after impressing from the bench in the midweek Champions League win over Porto after recovering from a minor hamstring injury.

And Tsimikas has emphasized how strong the defensive duo’s relationship is.

He answered, “Yeah, it’s extremely good competition.” “In training, Andy and I put in a lot of time.

“To play in the team, we offer everything we have.” It’s quite healthy, in my opinion; we help each other, we’re very close, and if someone needs something, he asks the other.

“We strive hard to find the best for the team at all times.”

“And I’m glad because I’ve got this player next to me, and the competition is good for me.”

With a win over Southampton, Liverpool would close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea, who don’t play again until Sunday against Manchester United.

Tsimikas shone last weekend as the Reds bounced back from a setback at West Ham United with a win over Arsenal.

In an interview with liverpoolfc.com, he said: “It was critical for all of the boys, as well as the team, to rekindle their winning mentality.

“In the Premier League, every game is really difficult. Southampton is a really good team; they defend as a unit, and they run around like crazy — they are a highly physical outfit.

“However, we must keep to our plan in order to play good football and, as always, win this game and fulfill our objectives.”