Korda and Ko are among the leaders heading into the final round of the LPGA Tour Championship.

Nelly Korda and Ko Jin-young, both contenders for the LPGA Player of the Year award, joined a four-way tie for the lead at the LPGA Tour Championship on Saturday, alongside Nasa Hataoka and Celine Boutier.

South Korean Ko shot a six-under-par 66 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, which includes seven consecutive birdies on the front nine.

Korda, the world number one, had a more up-and-down day, but he shared the third-round lead with a five-under-par 67 that included an eagle at the 17th.

They were at 14-under par 202, which Hataoka of Japan set with an incredible eight-under 64 and was equaled by overnight leader Boutier of France with an even par 72.

Hataoka, who was eight shots behind at the start of the day, started with eight straight pars before birdieing eight of the last ten holes in a stunning performance that featured birdies on the last five.

Hataoka commented, “I think my overall vision of the game was fairly good today.” “I wasn’t stroking my putts very well on the opening nine, but I was patient with it.” On Sunday, she’ll be in the last group with Korda and Ko, who have dominated women’s golf in 2021.

Both have held the world number one ranking and have won eight tournaments between them, with Korda winning Olympic gold in Tokyo.

When Korda tees it up on Sunday, she claimed she won’t be thinking about the Player of the Year contest or the top prize of $1.5 million because she just won the Pelican Championship.

She explained, “It’s for other people.” “I’m just going to go out there and perform my job, one shot at a time, and see where it leads me. That’s the only thing you can do.” Korda claimed her eagle at the age of 17, thanks to a skilled driver and a lucky break “”I felt like I was struggling a little all day, not converting any putts and kind of not hitting it too great,” she said after a round in which she “felt like I was struggling a little all day, not converting any putts and kind of not hitting it too great.”

She stated, “That eagle really helped.”

Ko, on the other hand, was on fire from the start. Despite her inability to keep up, she said seven birdies in a row made for a “very entertaining” day.

"On the front nine, I had the impression I could make every putt," Ko said. "On the front nine, I had a lot of excellent strokes and putts, but I had.