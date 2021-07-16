Kobe’s former rival joins the Lakers’ Schindler’s List, naming the ‘Perfect’ co-star for LeBron James.

One of Kobe Bryant’s NBA Finals opponents has spoken out about the Los Angeles Lakers’ future.

The Lakers are likely to bolster their roster once again this offseason, as they have in prior years.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers is one of the names being linked to a relocation to Los Angeles.

Lillard, who is one of the finest scoring point guards in the NBA today, will be a wonderful complement to the current Lakers team.

Reggie Miller, who played for the Lakers in the 2000 NBA Finals, said that the “Purple and Gold” should instead pursue Lillard’s co-star CJ McCollum.

According to Miller, “Dame” is a fantastic player who can consistently beat his opponents with the “ball in his hands,” a style of play that would clash with James’.

When asked if the Lakers should trade for Lillard, Miller replied, “No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, “As much as I admire Damian Lillard, for him to be successful, he needs to have the ball in his hands. It’s what makes him special–a he’s tremendous one-on-one, high pick-and-roll player.”

“For LeBron [James] to be successful, what he’s done throughout his career, he needs the ball,” he continued. “I don’t think they’d complement each other well. I simply don’t believe it. And I believe Anthony Davis is a fantastic complement to LeBron James if he can stay healthy. Do you have any idea who might be a better fit for that team? CJ McCollum would be fantastic with LeBron James on the Lakers.”

Miller went on to say that if the Lakers wanted to pursue McCollum, they should keep some and trade others.

The Pacers legend stated, “I would get rid of [Dennis] Schroder.” “And I’d consider getting rid of Kyle Kuzma as well. I’d keep Talen Horton-Tucker because I like him. I’d break [Alex] Caruso out of jail in Texas and return him to his family.”

“And absolutely, I’d trade Schroder and Kuzma for CJ McCollum,” he continued.

Aside from the Lakers, current sources claim that the Golden State Warriors are also interested in signing Lillard, and that they are now one step ahead in the battle to sign the clutch point guard.

On the other side, McCollum would have been an unrestricted free agent. However, after agreeing to a three-year contract agreement with the organization, the Blazers were able to ensure his future in 2019.