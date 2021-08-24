Kobe Bryant’s Net Worth: How Much Money Did He Make During His NBA Career? .

Kobe Bryant’s legend lives on in the hearts of millions of basketball fans around the world. The Los Angeles Lakers legend, who would have turned 43 on Monday, has been trending on social media, as many people remember him fondly as one of the sport’s brightest players.

Bryant completed his entire 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, making him one of the greatest and most popular players of all time. According to Spotrac, Bryant earned $323,312,307 throughout the course of his 20-year stint with the Lakers.

He made his NBA debut in 1996 and spent three seasons on a rookie contract worth over $1.1 million per season.

Bryant signed a six-year contract extension worth $71 million in 1999, which was the biggest deal he could get. Bryant would sign a seven-year contract worth more than $136.4 million in 2004 to follow up on that deal.

Bryant signed a three-year deal extension worth roughly $90 million with the Lakers, which was followed by another large contract.

Bryant signed a two-year, $48.5 million contract deal with the NBA in November 2013.

Bryant is also said to have earned $350 million from endorsement deals. Nike, Sprite, McDonald’s, Turkish Airlines, Lenovo, Hublot, Panini, Alibaba, Sina.com, and Mercedes Benz were among the brands with which he struck deals.

Given Bryant’s on-court prowess, the big-money deals made logical. He was a five-time NBA champion, two-time finals MVP, four-time NBA All-Star MVP, and 18-time NBA All-Star. Bryant also won his sole league MVP title in 2008, after leading the league in scoring in 2006 and 2007.

Bryant was an 11-time NBA First Team selection, a 9-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection, and the Lakers retired his numbers 8 and 24.

Bryant scored 33,643 points in his career, averaging 25 points per game, and added 7,047 rebounds, 6,306 assists, 640 blocks, and 1,944 steals to his resume.

He and his teammate Shaquille O’Neal helped the Lakers become the fourth and most recent NBA team to win the NBA championship in three consecutive seasons, making them one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history. Bryant scored 60 points against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016, in his farewell game.

Bryant was a philanthropist who collaborated with a variety of organizations, including.