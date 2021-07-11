Kobe Bryant Isn’t Among His “Top 5” GOATs, According To NBA Analyst

Some fans may be offended by a bold allegation made by an experienced analyst about Kobe Bryant.

Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports is well-known in the sports world, notably in the NBA, for his outspokenness. Sharpe chimed in on Jamal Crawford’s perspective on the NBA’s “best 5” players of all time in his own podcast, “Club Shay Shay,” after Crawford said he “can’t accept any top 5 list without Bryant on it.”

Because of his lack of MVP awards, Sharpe does not believe Bryant to be one of the greatest five players in NBA history.

Sharpe told Crawford, “I don’t know if we’ve ever had a person rank top 5 with only one MVP in the history of sports.”

Sharpe outlined his reasoning for excluding Bryant in response to a Twitter user who did not agree with his decision.

The 53-year-old tweeted, “I base my GOATs on many regular season MVPs, championships plus numerous finals MVPs.” “This is how “I” assess the situation. This list isn’t correct or incorrect; it’s just mine.

He continued, “IF* it’s simply titles, [Bill] Russell is the goat, case closed.” “Titles, MVPs, All-Star GMs, all NBA, points, and other stats are used.”

Individually, the late Los Angeles Lakers icon is fourth all-time in NBA scoring with a total of 33,643 points. He also holds the record for most points scored by a Lakers player.

Bryant is also a five-time NBA champion and an 18-time NBA All-Star. In his 20-year NBA career, though, Bryant only won the MVP award once.

Sharpe has long expressed his appreciation for Bryant’s pal and successor, LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers. Indeed, he has already stated that “King James” is the greatest player of all time.

The so-called “GOAT controversy” has raged in the NBA for years, with James, Bryant, and Michael Jordan being the regular suspects.

Bryant was asked about his true feelings on the issue during one of his last TV appearances.

“You know what I’m going to say, but I’m not going to say it because everyone will sit there and argue about it,” Bryant remarked before adding, “Alright! Fine! I’m the best, Michael (Jordan) comes in second, and LeBron (James) comes in third.”