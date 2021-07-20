Knicks star may have provided the missing physicality needed for FIBA Wars, according to USA Basketball.

As they prepare for this year’s Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball received a lot of criticism after losing a pair of exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia.

But head coach Gregg Popovich’s and his team’s difficulties did not end there.

With a win over Argentina, they were able to get back on track, but they did lose a couple of key players in Bradley Beal and Kevin Love.

As a result, there were two vacancies. Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs and JaVale McGee have been added, according to the latest reports.

Many people, however, are perplexed as to why the New York Knicks’ Julius Randle was left off the list.

According to rumors, the Team USA brain trust gave the 2021 NBA Most Improved Player a lot of thought. They supposedly felt, however, that they required additional role players.

Randle was receptive to the idea of joining Team USA. He is apparently in good form and works out in his hometown of Dallas.

The one-time NBA All-Star, though, was never formally granted a roster place, according to Marc Bergman of the New York Post.

Adding Johnson and McGee could make sense, especially given the fact that the US needs to adjust to the physical style of play that FIBA basketball demands.

IMG Academy granted me an exclusive interview. On the Sports For All PH podcast, Dan Barto of the IMG Academy stressed that the team that went through the aforementioned exhibition games was not a physical team.

“The United States team that is currently on the field is not a physically strong team. They aren’t designed to handle physicality. I believe that those two matchups (Nigeria and Australia) and people constantly placing bodies on them, as well as the US living and dying with controversial shooting, have made it difficult,” Barto told Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung on July 16, 2021.

Barto, on the other hand, noted that these were exhibition games that the USA team should win.

He also emphasized that passing judgment until the final results would be difficult.

“These are exhibition games, and the US should win them.” At the same time, it could be a strategy to generate a sense of urgency so that people don’t become agitated throughout this strange Olympic event. “It’s impossible to critique what Popovich and these guys are doing until the final result is there,” Barto said.