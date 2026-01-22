Knicks Smash Nets in Historic 54-Point Win

The New York Knicks made an unforgettable statement on Wednesday night, crushing the Brooklyn Nets 120-66 in a historic blowout at Madison Square Garden. The victory not only snapped a four-game losing streak for the Knicks but also set a franchise record for the largest victory margin—surpassing their previous best by six points. The 54-point win was the most lopsided game in the NBA this season and marked a significant shift in the power dynamics of New York basketball.

A Dominant Team Performance

From the opening tip, the Knicks were in control. After trailing 6-4 early on, New York embarked on a 14-0 run, quickly establishing a commanding lead. Karl-Anthony Towns set the tone with seven of the Knicks’ first nine points, finishing the game with 12 points and eight rebounds in just 20 minutes of play. “I just wanted to be aggressive and set the tempo for us,” Towns said after the game. “We needed this one.”

Jalen Brunson added a game-high 20 points, including nine in the first quarter, while also contributing to the Knicks’ defense and ball movement. Brunson’s leadership was crucial as the team ended the first quarter with a 38-20 advantage, fueled by a 14-3 run. “It’s about setting the tone on both ends,” Brunson noted. “We wanted to come out strong and keep our foot on the gas.”

The Knicks’ bench played a pivotal role, with Landry Shamet leading the charge. Shamet made all six of his three-point attempts, finishing with 18 points. His two consecutive threes late in the first quarter sparked the crowd and further demoralized the Nets, who struggled to find any rhythm throughout the game. Six Knicks players finished in double figures, and every player except Pacome Dadiet, who logged seven minutes, contributed to the scoreboard.

Stingy Defense and Historic Milestones

Defensively, the Knicks were relentless, focusing on limiting Michael Porter Jr., the Nets’ leading scorer. Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart held Porter Jr. to just 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting. Mitchell Robinson anchored the defense in the paint, blocking shots and forcing the Nets to take difficult perimeter shots. Brooklyn finished with a paltry 28.7% shooting from three-point range, their lowest output of the season.

The Knicks’ defense was suffocating in the second half, where they outscored Brooklyn 60-28. The lead ballooned to as high as 59 points before the final buzzer, underscoring the overwhelming dominance of the Knicks throughout the game.

While the victory was an impressive team effort, the historical significance of the blowout is impossible to ignore. Not only did it mark the Knicks’ 13th consecutive win over their crosstown rivals, but it also illustrated the rapid fall of the Brooklyn Nets. The loss marked Brooklyn’s eighth defeat in nine games and left the team with a 12-29 record, placing them 13th in the Eastern Conference.

Since the departure of superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets have struggled to regain their former glory, with the team now in rebuilding mode. In contrast, the Knicks, with aspirations for a playoff berth, used this blowout victory as a much-needed morale booster, reinforcing their belief in their balanced team play and strong defense. “The formula of sharing the ball while playing high-value defense is a winning one,” one analyst remarked after the game.

Looking ahead, the Nets will need to regroup quickly as they face the Boston Celtics on Friday, while the Knicks will travel to Philadelphia for a crucial game against the 76ers on Saturday. The win marks an important milestone for New York, but both teams are now facing vastly different paths as the season progresses.