Knicks Look To Maintain Winning Streak Against Struggling Nets

The New York Knicks will host the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, looking to extend their dominance in the crosstown rivalry. With both teams facing difficult stretches, the Knicks are heavily favored, but the Nets will hope to end their 12-game losing streak in head-to-head matchups.

Knicks Look to Bounce Back After Four Losses

Although the Knicks have struggled recently, losing four consecutive games, their home court has been a source of stability. They come into the game with a solid 16-6 record at Madison Square Garden, but their latest defeat, a 114-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, has left them hungry for a win. Sitting at 25-18, New York hopes to return to form and hold off the Nets, who have proven difficult to shake off in recent years.

The Nets, however, have not had much success in recent games, dropping seven of their last eight contests. At 12-29 on the season, Brooklyn has seen their offensive struggles continue, especially on the road where they’ve lost five straight games. Their 126-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns just two days ago marked another low point, but the return of Cam Thomas from injury provides a potential spark for their offense.

Historically, the Knicks have dominated this rivalry, winning the last 12 matchups between the two teams. Their most recent victories came in November, with the Knicks securing a 134-98 blowout at home and a 113-100 win on the road. In fact, the Knicks lead the all-time series 118-112, giving them plenty of confidence as they take on the Nets.

Odds Favor Knicks, Despite Recent Struggles

Oddsmakers have made the Knicks heavy favorites for the game, with a spread of -11.5. Moneyline odds for the Knicks range from -550 to -625, while the Nets are significant underdogs, with odds between 400 and 451. The expected total points for the game range between 220.5 and 222.5, indicating a moderately high-scoring affair.

Despite their recent troubles, the Knicks have been able to maintain a powerful offense, averaging 117.9 points per game. They are facing a Nets team that has struggled to score, posting just 109 points per game this season. Brooklyn’s inability to break 105 points in five of their last eight outings has been a major factor in their difficulties, and they will need to find a way to overcome these struggles to stand a chance against the Knicks.

Both teams have been vulnerable on defense, particularly when it comes to guarding the three-point line. Both rank among the NBA’s worst in opponent three-point shooting percentage, which could present an opportunity for shooters like Jalen Brunson for the Knicks or Cam Thomas for the Nets to make an impact.

With both teams desperate to break their recent slumps, the stage is set for a thrilling matchup at Madison Square Garden. Fans can expect a dramatic showdown as the Knicks aim to extend their streak and the Nets fight to regain some form in one of the NBA’s most intense rivalries.

The game will be broadcast on YES and MSG networks and is available for streaming via Fubo. For those wanting to witness the action firsthand, tickets are still available for the highly anticipated game.