Knicks Interested In Cavs’ Star Point Guard Ahead Of 2021-22 Season, According To NBA Trade Rumors

The New York Knicks aren’t wasting any time in their pursuit of a better roster. The team is apparently interested in acquiring one of the top scorers mentioned in recent trade rumors.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, no team has been more relentless in their pursuit of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton. Following Cleveland’s acquisition of the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, it was reported that the Cavaliers were looking into trading for Sexton.

According to Evan Dammarell of WKYC in Cleveland, New York’s offer to Cleveland would include Obi Toppin, Kevin Knox, and a first-round selection in this year’s draft. The Knicks have the 19th and 21st picks in the draft, which will take place on July 29.

The Knicks would be basically committing to signing Collin Sexton long-term if they traded important assets for him.

Sexton’s maximum contract would start at around $28.9 million for the 2022-23 season and total over $168 million over five years.

In 2020, Toppin was chosen with the eighth overall pick. With 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game as a rookie, the 23-year-old struggled. In the playoffs, Toppin was more effective coming off the bench, averaging 6.4 points in 13.0 minutes per game.

In his third NBA season, Knox averaged a career-low 3.9 points per game.

With 24.3 points per game, Sexton was Cleveland’s highest scorer. The 22-year-old set a new career high with a 47.5 percent field-goal percentage.

Despite Sexton’s efforts, the Cavs were one of the worst teams in the NBA in the 2020-21 season. This summer, the explosive guard is eligible for a maximum deal for $168 million, which Cleveland may be loath to pay.

For the first time in eight years, the Knicks made the playoffs. New York struggled offensively and was ousted in five games by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

The Knicks could afford to pay Sexton because they have more forecasted cap room than any other team in the league.

For the upcoming summer, New York has been linked to a number of experienced guards. Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry are two free agents who might fill the Knicks' point guard void.